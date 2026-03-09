/India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Congratulatory messages pour in from celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

India erupted in celebration as the Men in Blue lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy after a victory over New Zealand in the final match on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As Team India clinched the trophy, congratulatory messages poured in from across the country.

Several celebrities, too, cheered for the team.

Celebrities' messages for Team India post winning T20 World Cup 2026

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and congratulated the Indian cricket team. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory. Back-to-back World Cup wins.”

Kareena Kapoor also celebrated the milestone on her social media handle. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared the popular clip from his film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', basking in the victory.

Actor Sunny Deol on his Instagram profile wrote, “The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart!."

Anil Kapoor too wrote, "Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai! Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud."

Actor Anupam Kher shared the winning moments from the match on his Instagram handle and cheerfully wrote, "INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind!"

Jr NTR wrote, "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure, and dominance throughout the tournament...and brought the trophy home again and created history. Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight."

Mahesh Babu also hopped on the bandwagon and lauded the team's "beast mode". What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India's dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts...Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar, and everyone who made this unforgettable...Congratulations, Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation. "Jai Hind"."

Other celebrities who were there to cheer for team India at the stadium were Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, Aparshakti Khurrana, Karan Kunda, Tejasswi Prakash, among others.

