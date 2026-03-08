Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Bridgerton starNicola Coughlan speaks about being subjected to body-shaming

Bridgerton starNicola Coughlan speaks about being subjected to body-shaming

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 08, 2026, 19:30 IST | Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 19:55 IST
Bridgerton starNicola Coughlan speaks about being subjected to body-shaming

Nicola Coughlan Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nicola Coughlan, who plays a major part in Bridgerton, opened up about the body-shaming she faced from fans. She was the lead in the third season of the regency-era romance show. 

Regency-era romance Bridgerton's season 4 recently concluded, and fans are already waiting for the next love story! Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington and led the third season of the show as the lead alongside Luke Thompson (Colin Bridgerton), addressed the body-shaming she has faced, but particularly during this show.

What did Nicola Coughlan say about her body-shaming she faced during this show?

Nicola Coughlan, speaking to Elle, said how she had to face trolls she faced when she was one of the important characters in the third season and appeared in nude scenes. She stated, 'I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, ‘I loved you because of your body."' And started talking about my body, and I was like, "I want to die."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further stated, "I hate this so much…It’s really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life, you don’t see your family, and you really dedicate yourself, and then it comes down to what you look like – it’s so f****** boring."

Trending Stories

“You know what was really bizarre was, when I was shooting that series, I was exercising a lot because I knew I had to, so I had lost a bunch of weight – I was probably a size 10 and one of the corsets was a size 8. And then people talked about how I was plus-size and I was like, 'How f***** are we that I am the biggest woman you want to see on screen?" Nicola said.

All about Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is an Irish actress who gained global fame after playing the role of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Apart from Bridgerton, she has also featured in other shows including Derry Girls, Doctors, Harlots, Would I Lie to You?, Taskmaster, Dodger, Big Mood, and Doctor Who, among others.

She has earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for playing Penelope in the third series of Bridgerton and received a British Academy Television Award nomination for her role as Maggie Donovan in Big Mood.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics