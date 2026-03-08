Regency-era romance Bridgerton's season 4 recently concluded, and fans are already waiting for the next love story! Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington and led the third season of the show as the lead alongside Luke Thompson (Colin Bridgerton), addressed the body-shaming she has faced, but particularly during this show.

Nicola Coughlan, speaking to Elle, said how she had to face trolls she faced when she was one of the important characters in the third season and appeared in nude scenes. She stated, 'I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, ‘I loved you because of your body."' And started talking about my body, and I was like, "I want to die."

She further stated, "I hate this so much…It’s really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life, you don’t see your family, and you really dedicate yourself, and then it comes down to what you look like – it’s so f****** boring."

“You know what was really bizarre was, when I was shooting that series, I was exercising a lot because I knew I had to, so I had lost a bunch of weight – I was probably a size 10 and one of the corsets was a size 8. And then people talked about how I was plus-size and I was like, 'How f***** are we that I am the biggest woman you want to see on screen?" Nicola said.

All about Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is an Irish actress who gained global fame after playing the role of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Apart from Bridgerton, she has also featured in other shows including Derry Girls, Doctors, Harlots, Would I Lie to You?, Taskmaster, Dodger, Big Mood, and Doctor Who, among others.