/Trump says he had 'a very good call' with Putin. Here’s what Russian president said about Middle East war

US President Donald Trump said he had “a very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (March 9), describing the conversation as productive and saying the Russian leader expressed interest in helping address tensions in the Middle East. The call marked Trump’s first conversation with Putin since the conflict with Iran began. Speaking to reporters in Doral, Florida, Trump said the two leaders discussed the escalating crisis in the Middle East, adding that Putin “wants to be helpful.”

However, Trump also used the opportunity to push Russia to end its long-running war with Ukraine, which has now entered its fifth year. “I said, ‘You could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with,’” he told reporters in Doral, Florida. “That would be more helpful.” The US president described the ongoing war in Ukraine as difficult to resolve but said he viewed the conversation with Putin as constructive. Trump called Ukraine “a never-ending fight,” but said he thinks “it was a positive call on that subject.” While Trump has frequently highlighted his efforts to bring an end to international conflicts, he has also acknowledged frustration that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine has remained elusive.

JD Vance was less enthusiastic about going to war: Trump

During the same briefing, Trump also addressed internal discussions within his administration over the decision to launch military action against Iran. He said Vice President JD Vance had initially been more cautious about the prospect of war. “He was, I would say, philosophically a little bit different than me,” Trump said. “I think he was maybe less enthusiastic about going, but he was quite enthusiastic.” Trump stressed that despite differences in tone, the two leaders were not in disagreement about the overall decision.

The president added that he believed striking Iran was necessary to prevent a potential attack on the United States.

Vance, who rose to national prominence as a critic of prolonged foreign wars, had previously expressed concerns about opening another military conflict in the Middle East. However, as it became clear that Trump supported a military campaign, he later backed a rapid and decisive approach to the operation.

Disappointed to see their choice: Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei becoming new Iran's supreme leader

Trump also commented on the recent leadership change in Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has named his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader. Trump said he was unhappy with the decision but stopped short of suggesting direct action against the new leader. “I was disappointed, because we think it’s going to lead to just more of the same problem for the country. So I was disappointed to see their choice,” Trump told reporters.

When asked whether Mojtaba Khamenei had become a potential target, Trump declined to speculate. “That would be inappropriate. But hey, look, I had a target on my back,” Trump said, referring to previous assassination attempts against him. The president also said the United States should play a role in shaping Iran’s future leadership.

“We want to be involved,” Trump said. He added: “We think they should put a president in, or the head of the country in, that’s going to be able to do something peacefully for a change.”

Trump has previously called Mojtaba Khamenei an “unacceptable” option for Iran’s leadership. However, speaking earlier to Republican lawmakers, he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the country’s political future, saying “nobody has any idea” who will ultimately lead Iran.