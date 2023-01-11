Explained: What is happening in the Ukrainian city of Soledar?

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Moscow-based mercenary group, Wagner, on Tuesday (January 10) claimed that their forces have taken over the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar, near Bakhmut. Notably, the cities have witnessed some of the most intense fighting between the two sides in the past couple of months as Russia supposedly views Soledar as key to the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut in the larger eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. If the claims made by the Russian group are confirmed it would mark the first major battlefield success for the Kremlin in months.

On the other hand, Ukraine had earlier said that its soldiers are holding their ground in Soledar and “heavy fighting is continuing”, said Kyiv’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar. As the battle for Soledar rages on in sub-zero temperatures, on Wednesday (January 11) there have been several claims and counterclaims made in the context of the Ukrainian city.

What has the Russia-based mercenary group claimed?

Russian mercenary group Wagner’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Tuesday took to the messaging app Telegram and released an audio message which claims that they have, “taken the whole territory of Soledar under control”, said media reports. He added that the Ukrainian troops are surrounded at the centre of Soledar and they are in the midst of “urban warfare” and “The number of captives will be announced tomorrow”.

Subsequently, Prigozhin also posted an image of himself surrounded by Wagner fighters in what appears to be a salt mine in Soledar. This was following a United States official saying that the businessman is eyeing the salt and gypsum from the mines in the Ukrainian city which are believed to be extended over 100 miles underground.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

🇷🇺🇺🇦"Wagner" took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the center of the city in which urban battles are being fought. The number of prisoners will be announced tommorow"- Yegveniy Prigozhin pic.twitter.com/NCP4WvPwNs — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) January 10, 2023 ×

This comes hours after Russia’s “private military company” as Moscow’s news agency Tass calls Wagner, said they are fighting “heavy bloody battles” on the western outskirts of the Soledar. The statement by the group’s founder and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin added, “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are honourably defending the territory of Soledar.”

He also went on to dismiss the reports that alleged that the Ukrainian forces were falling back from the front lines en masse in Soledar. “Let’s be honest with ourselves. The Ukrainian army is bravely fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar. Reports of their mass desertion are not true,” said the Wagner group founder as mentioned by his press office on Telegram.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

The founder of Wagner, Prigozhin, rose to prominence from a St Petersburg restaurant owner in Russia to being known as “Putin’s chef”. Notably, as recently as earlier this year, he denied his role in creating Wagner but now he has become a vocal critic of top Russian generals saying that his troops are more effective than the country’s army.

Earlier this week, Prigozhin also said that Soledar is being “exclusively” stormed by Wagner and their units are fighting for the Ukrainian city’s administrative building. “I want to underline once more that no one except for Wagner took part in the storm of Soledar”, said the head of Wagner, late Tuesday, as per media reports.

Additionally, reports suggest that the company’s public persona has grown since the Russian invasion of Kyiv began last year and allege that the businessman has recruited Moscow’s prisoners with the promise of amnesty upon their return from Ukraine.

The report by the Guardian citing an official speaking on the condition of anonymity also said, “there’s a realistic possibility that Wagner personnel now make up a quarter or more of Russian combatants”. However, the official also added that despite their military personnel being concentrated in Bakhmut, their impact is limited since they are so slow that sometimes it takes them “two weeks to take a single house”.

How has Russia addressed these claims?

Additionally, on Wednesday (January 11), a report by Tass citing the Russian proxy official in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said “republic’s cities of Soledar and Artemovsk were about to be liberated. Intense fighting is under way in those areas,” he added. Notably, he also admitted on Russian state TV that this came “at a very high price” and the Ukrainian forces are “still resisting”, reported AFP.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on”, said the head of Wagner, late Tuesday, as per Russian media reports. Subsequently, Reuters citing the Russian state media RIA said that the Wagner Group has taken over the Soledar’s salt mines after “fierce fighting”, which are located in the town’s suburbs.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, hours after Wagner claimed victory in Soledar, on Wednesday, said "Let's not rush. Let's wait for official announcements". He also went on to acknowledge that there have been "positive dynamic advances" in the Ukrainian city but also the high cost in terms of the soldiers' lives that were lost during the operation.

"Although tactical successes are also very important, they come at a high price, at the cost of the fantastic heroism of our fighters, and therefore this is another reason to be proud of our guys on the spot who spare neither life nor health to give us these tactical successes," said Peskov.

What has Ukraine said about these claims?

In a statement, on Wednesday, the strategic communications branch of the Ukrainian military addressed Wagner’s claims and said, “Soledar was, is and will be Ukrainian”. It added that the images taken by the Russian mercenary group and that Moscow’s media said were taken in Soledar had been taken elsewhere, reported AFP.

Additionally, the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, on early Wednesday, citing Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces denied that Russia has taken over Soledar is under Russian control and to wait for further details from the Army’s General Staff, reported Reuters.

In a recent development, he said, "The town is not under the control of the Russian Federation. There are fierce battles going on now...There is a complicated situation there," said media reports. Furthermore, the Ukrainian spokesperson added, that they are working on how to stabilise the situation and that the intensity of the battles near Bakhmut can be compared to World War Two.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing Soledar during his nightly address on Monday had said that the troops were facing “new and even tougher assaults” and that, “Everything is completely destroyed.” As of late Tuesday, Wagner said that the fight is still going on in the town centre while the Ukrainian government had said that its troops were still standing their ground.

On the same day, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar, said that fight in Soledar is still raging and the Russians have sustained some heavy losses. She added, “The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defence.”

The Russian forces in Soledar are trying to advance in three areas in the aforementioned region which is around Bakhmut, further south around Avdiivka and north around Lyman, said Ukraine’s general staff, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, highlighting the extent of the Russian assault Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the Ukrainian president, said that in the span of 24 hours, Moscow has launched at least 281 attacks along the Bakhmut axis.

US-based organisation and UK’s defence ministry weigh in on the situation in Soledar

On Wednesday, the US-based policy research organisation, Institute for the Study of War (ISW), contradicting Wagner’s claims said, “Russian forces have not captured the entirety of Soledar despite false Russian claims that the city has fallen and that Bakhmut risks imminent encirclement.”

Additionally, the ISW in a thread on Twitter said, “Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin refuted these claims, remarking that Wagner Group forces are still fighting against concerted Ukrainian resistance.”

They added, “The Study of War has only observed visual confirmation of Wagner Group forces in central Soledar as of January 10.” The US-based organisation, on Wednesday, also said that even if they did take “most generous Russian claims at face value, the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut.”

2/ #Wagner Group financier Yevgeny #Prigozhin refuted these claims, remarking that Wagner Group forces are still fighting against concerted Ukrainian resistance. @TheStudyofWar has only observed visual confirmation of Wagner Group forces in central Soledar as of January 10. — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 11, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Tuesday during its daily briefing speculated that parts of Soledar are under Russian control. “Part of the fighting has focused on entrances to the 200 km-long disused salt mine tunnels which run underneath the district,” said MoD. The ministry also said that it is likely both sides are concerned about the other using these tunnels for “infiltration behind their lines”.

It also noted that these tunnels can accommodate troops and armoured vehicles which is why they have caught the attention of Wagner. The UK MoD had also said how the Russian efforts in Soledar over the past four days appear to be aimed at surrounding Bakhmut, however, the scenario was believed to be unlikely at the time.

Why is Soledar so important to Russia?

The Ukrainian city is approximately 15 km away from Bakhmut, which has taken centre stage in the conflict in recent months, as the capture of the city is now Moscow’s main military objective with almost a year since they began their “special military operation” in Kyiv.

Russia has reportedly faced constant setbacks in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces have more or less managed to not only defend but also retaliate against Moscow’s attack and a prominent example of that was marked by the attack in Makiivka. However, if Russia has captured Soledar as it claims to have, the city’s huge salt mines would add to not only Moscow’s commercial but military and symbolic value for the country.

Additionally, Soledar is also being seen as an important gateway whose capture could pave the way for further gains in the Donbas region.

Reports suggest Prigozhin has been trying to capture Bakhmut and Soledar for months now. On early Wednesday, smoke could be seen rising over the city from its outskirts while the incoming artillery fires were relentless, said a report by Reuters. It added that many residents were seen fleeing the town.

(With inputs from agencies)

