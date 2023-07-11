Explained: Strain of coronavirus turning Cyprus into 'island of dead cats'. Can the virus infect humans?

On 'cat island' Cyprus, a strain of coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the cat population. In recent months, the disease, which is a feline strain of the coronavirus has rapidly spread across the island. The island's cats, most of which are strays and are known for their human-friendly nature, have been severely affected by the coronavirus strain known as Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP).

The disease has already killed a significant number of felines on the "island of cats" and as per an AFP news agency report, is spreading across cat populations in nearby Lebanon, Israel and Turkey.

Can the feline coronavirus impact humans? Should you be worried? Here's all you need to know. What is Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP)? As per the Cornell University website, Feline infectious peritonitis is a viral disease in cats caused by certain strains of the feline coronavirus.

While most feline strains of coronavirus known as feline enteric coronavirus (FeCV), are found in the gastrointestinal tract do not cause significant disease, in some cases it can become the dangerous disease known as FIPV.

As per the website, in about 10 per cent of FeCV-infected cats, the virus can mutate, infecting white blood cells and spreading throughout the cat's body. This triggers an intense inflammatory reaction, often in the abdomen, kidney, or brain, leading to the development of FIP.

Once a cat develops clinical FIP, the disease is usually progressive and almost always fatal. Can this strain of coronavirus infect humans? It is widely believed that the COVID-19 virus which brought the world to its knees some time ago could've originated in bats and crossed the species barrier into humans.

Last year, the World Health Organization also warned that as climate change contributes to the rapidly changing weather, animals, humans and even viruses and pathogens are changing their behaviour.

At the time, the international health agency's emergencies director Mike Ryan, who leads WHO's response to disease outbreaks, humanitarian crises and other public health emergencies warned that diseases that normally infect animals are now infecting people due to 'ecological fragility'.

So, could the feline coronavirus jump species and infect humans? Thankfully, no.

According to Cornell's Feline Health Center, "to our knowledge, coronaviruses cannot be passed from infected cats to humans." AFP too reports that the virus is not transmissible to humans. However, as per a Cyprus based animal lover it may soon turn Cyprus into "the island of dead cats". Is there no cure for Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP)? AFP reports that to contain the spread of FIP, two treatment options are being considered.

One is molnupiravir, an anti-Covid pill that officials say cannot be authorised for use on animals in Cyprus. The other option is GS-441524, an antiviral tablet similar to the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, which is approved for animal use in Britain but not readily available in Cyprus due to its high cost of 3,000 to 7,000 euros (about $3,300-$7,700) per cat.

Talking to AFP, Demetris Epaminondas, vice president of the Pancyprian Veterinary Association said that efforts are underway to obtain government authorisation for molnupiravir, which would cost a more affordable 200 euros per cat.

The Cyprus agriculture ministry said that is exploring various therapeutic preparations available on the European market to address the issue.

However, in the meantime, some desperate pet owners have reportedly resorted to purchasing medicines on the black market, risking legal consequences to save their beloved animals.

Speaking to AFP on the condition on anonymity, one Cypriot said: "We bought our medicines on the black market online, or from Facebook groups. But we keep our suppliers secret so that we can continue to treat our animals." The danger to Cyprus's cat population The official number of FIP cases reported by the agriculture ministry in the southern part of the island stands at 107. However, animal advocates claim that the actual number of cats dying from the disease is much higher, with an estimated 300,000 cats lost since January.

The contagious nature of FIP has made it challenging to diagnose and document, especially with the large population of stray cats on the island. Experts estimate that the cat population in Cyprus is equal to or even exceeds the human population of just over one million. In the southern part of the island, Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus and vice-president of Cyprus Voice for Animals, estimates that a third of the cats have succumbed to the virus.

As the FIP outbreak continues to spread, there are concerns that Cyprus may become known as "the island of dead cats." Animal advocates and veterinarians are urging swift action to address the crisis and save the island's beloved feline population.



