Amid Monkeypox outbreak, WHO warns about rising number of 'zoonotic' diseases. Here's what it means

World Health Organization's emergencies director Mike Ryan has warned that outbreaks of endemic diseases such as Monkeypox and Lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent than ever.

As climate change contributes to the rapidly changing weather, animals and humans are changing their behaviour. So are viruses and pathogens.

He asserts that diseases that normally infect animals are now infecting people due to 'ecologic fragility.' Monkeypox, which is currently ravaging the globe, is the most prominent example of this.

But did you know that there are other diseases that have crossed the species barrier from animals to humans? Here are a few: