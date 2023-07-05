Explained | Burning Up: Nations sizzle as temperatures reach record highs

The latest data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction reveals that global temperatures have reached a new record, emphasising the alarming consequences of continually rising greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels.

On Monday, the average global temperature soared to 17°C (63°F), surpassing the previous record of 16.9°C set in August 2016. This new milestone highlights the exceptional intensity of the summer experienced in the northern hemisphere in 2023, serving as a stark reminder of the sluggish global efforts in addressing emissions reduction. Achievement not deserving of celebration “This is not a milestone we should be celebrating, it's a death sentence for people and ecosystems,” Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment told Bloomberg. “Worryingly, it won't be the hottest day for a long time.” The El Niño weather phenomenon is set to push global temperatures higher, she said.

Explaining the crisis, Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, told the Guardian: “Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of (carbon dioxide) and greenhouse gases, coupled with a growing El Nino event, push temperatures to new highs.”

During the period between 1979 and 2000, the world's average air temperature typically ranged from approximately 12 degrees Celsius to just below 17 degrees Celsius throughout the year. However, at the start of July, the average temperature reached 16.2 degrees Celsius, marking a significant deviation from the norm.

While this record is yet to be validated by other measurements, it is highly likely that it will be surpassed in the coming weeks as the summer season intensifies in the northern hemisphere. Historically, the average global temperature continues to climb until the end of July or early August.

Also watch | China issues warnings of extreme weather conditions for coming months Even in the previous month, average global temperatures for the start of June were the highest ever recorded by the European Union's Copernicus climate monitoring unit, indicating an alarming trend of increasing warmth. Heatwave in southern United States The southern United States has been grappling with a significant surge in temperatures, as a scorching heatwave persists for the past three weeks. Stretching from Florida to Arizona, this deadly heatwave has subjected the region to triple-digit temperatures. Meanwhile, China continues to endure a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 35°C (95°F). North Africa, too, has experienced extreme heat, with temperatures nearing 50°C (122°F).

Even in Antarctica, where it is currently winter, unusually high temperatures have been recorded. Ukraine's Vernadsky Research Base, situated in the Argentine Islands of the icy continent, recently broke its July temperature record, reaching 8.7°C (47.6°F). Furthermore, the United Kingdom has witnessed its hottest June this year.

Also read | Woman collapses in triple-digit heat while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park

The India Meteorological Department reports that southern peninsular India experienced the warmest June since 1901, with an average maximum temperature of 34.05 degrees Celsius.

Concerns among researchers regarding escalating temperatures on both land and sea have persisted throughout this year. The global temperature recorded on Monday was the highest since satellite monitoring commenced in 1979, according to BBC reports. Experts believe it is also the highest since the widespread use of instrumental records began in the late 19th century. China's heatwave situation China is facing an unprecedented heatwave, as the country witnesses a record-breaking number of scorching hot days. According to the National Climate Center, China has experienced the highest number of days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1961, averaging 4.1 such days in the first half of this year, reported CNN.

The data is based on recordings from weather stations across the country, indicating the widespread impact of the heatwave. China has already encountered four regional heatwaves this summer, which arrived earlier, were more extensive, and reached greater intensity compared to previous years, as reported by the National Climate Center.

The northern part of China, with its densely populated areas and millions of residents, has been particularly affected, and more heatwaves are expected in the upcoming weeks. Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, has experienced the highest number of high temperature days so far this year, followed by Beijing.

In mid-June, over 200 million people in northern China endured daily temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). During the fourth and most severe heatwave from June 21 to 30, Beijing witnessed a record-breaking temperature above 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit), marking the hottest June day ever recorded in the capital.

The National Climate Center characterised this heatwave as the most extreme in China for the past ten years during June, a month typically uncommon for experiencing repeated heatwaves. The continuous and intense heat poses significant challenges for the population and calls for increased measures to address the effects of climate change. Indians feels the heat too India is one of the nations most exposed and susceptible to heat. Studies suggest that the frequency of hot days and nights have risen significantly, and are estimated to increase between two and four-fold by 2050. Additionally, heatwaves are also predicted to arrive earlier, last longer and occur more frequently.

Those working outdoors as daily-wage labourers are the worst hit during a heatwave episode. They mostly lack access to cooling amenities like fans and air conditioners and must continue working in the blistering heat to make ends meet.

“Heatwaves in India pose significant risks to human health as certain strata of society are more affected due to their socioeconomic and health conditions,” Shivang Agarwal, PhD scholar in environmental health and engineering, Johns Hopkins University told WION.

The World Meteorological Organisation has confirmed the commencement of an El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which is expected to contribute to a further increase in temperatures above historical norms in the coming year.

“The average global surface air temperature reaching 17°C for the first time since we have reliable records available is a significant symbolic milestone in our warming world,” said climate researcher Leon Simons, reported the BBC.

“Now that the warmer phase of El Nino is starting, we can expect a lot more daily, monthly and annual records breaking in the next 1.5 years,” he said.