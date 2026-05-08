/Expecting Iran response on Friday: Rubio says Trump reviewing allies’ military base denial

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (May 08) said Washington was awaiting Iran’s response to the latest US proposals aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also warning Tehran against attempts to control the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Rome, Rubio said the United States expected a formal reply from Iran later in the day. “We’re expecting a response from them today at some point... I hope it’s a serious offer, I really do,” he said.

Rubio added that Washington was looking for a path toward meaningful negotiations. “The hope is it’s something that can put us into a serious process of negotiation,” he stated, signalling that the US was still seeking a diplomatic route despite escalating tensions in the region.

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The remarks come amid growing international concern over security in the Strait of Hormuz after reports that Tehran had established an authority to approve maritime transit through the waterway. The route remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments.

Reacting strongly to the development, Rubio said Iran’s actions were unacceptable. “Iran now claims that they own, that they have a right to control, an international waterway... That’s an unacceptable thing that they’re trying to normalise,” he said.

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The conflict intensified after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, following which Tehran largely shut down movement through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States later imposed its own restrictions on Iranian ports, further worsening regional tensions.

Rubio also addressed reports that several US allies had denied Washington the use of military bases for operations linked to the conflict. During his remarks in Rome, he acknowledged that President Donald Trump was reviewing the issue, particularly in relation to NATO allies such as Italy and Spain.

“If one of the main reasons why the US is in NATO is the ability to have forces deployed in Europe that we could project to other contingencies, and now that’s no longer the case, at least when it comes to some NATO members, that’s a problem, and it has to be examined,” Rubio said.

However, he clarified that no final decision had yet been taken on troop withdrawals or changes to US commitments in Europe. “Ultimately, that’s a decision for the president to make,” Rubio added.

The comments come as Washington reassesses military deployments and alliance commitments amid the widening Middle East conflict and mounting pressure over maritime security in the Gulf region.