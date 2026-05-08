/Is Iran stronger than before the war? Tehran claims missile stockpile now at 120% amid US blockade

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday warned the US against any adventurism and claimed that Iran's missile inventory and launcher capacity actually stand at 120% compared to levels on February 28, 2024. He accused the US of sabotaging diplomatic solutions through military operations. In a social media post on the platform X, Araghchi warned that any “pressure tactic” will drag the US into a “quagmire”.

"Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire?" read the post. This comes in direct contradiction of the Washington Post report that the US intelligence claims that Iran only retains 75 per cent of its prewar mobile launchers and 70 per cent of its missile stockpiles. He asserted that Iran maintains 1000 per cent readiness to defend its nation. “Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure,” he added.

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The US and Iran are engaged in a diplomatic standoff and mutual blockade, following the initial US-Israel attacks on Iran. Iran has maintained its control over the vital naval chokepoint in the Strait of Hormuz and targets any “unauthorised” passage, while the US have put in effect its own blockade of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf. Washington and Tehran are negotiating a US proposal for both sides to reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and cease hostilities for 30 days. US secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was expecting a response from Iran today to its proposal to end the war. Trump continues to swing between never having a deadline and a 24-hour ultimatum. President Trump’s latest ultimatum is a demand for Iran to sign a comprehensive "new deal" immediately.

Earlier on Friday, the US Central Command claimed its forces were blocking 70 tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports.“These commercial ships have the capacity to transport over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth an estimated $13 billion-plus,” it said in a post on X. The US Navy has blockaded Iran’s ports since April 13, choking off crucial revenues for the country that relies almost entirely on the Strait of Hormuz to export its oil. Approximately 15,000 ships, 200+ aircraft, and 20+ wraships are deployed in the blockade.