/Vijay’s TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu with VCK and Left support

After days of speculation following the May 4 results, actor-turned-politician Vijay now appears set to cross the majority mark in the fractured Tamil Nadu Assembly. Backed by Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M), his position has strengthened amid political uncertainty and a reported standoff with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The Vijay-led TVK, in a strong debut electoral performance, is said to have dethroned MK Stalin’s DMK. However, with 108 seats, it fell short of the majority required to form a stable government. Congress, with five seats, later extended support, but the alliance still remained below the 118-seat majority mark.

The situation shifted after CPI(M), CPI and VCK also joined the bloc, putting TVK in a position to stake a claim for government formation.

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The current seat tally of the alliance stands at: TVK – 108 seats, Congress – 5, CPI – 2, CPI(M) – 2, and VCK – 2.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has formally extended unconditional support to Vijay, backing his bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

“Under the instructions of our Party Secretary, M. Veerapandian, I, T. Ramachandran, as the Leader of the Legislature Party of the Communist Party of India in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on behalf of our two Members of Legislative Assembly, do hereby convey our unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam under the leadership of its President and Legislative Party Leader, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the Government in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.