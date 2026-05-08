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Viral video shows bystanders saving woman from knife attack in Bengaluru, she refuses to file complaint

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 08, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 16:05 IST
Viral video shows bystanders saving woman from knife attack in Bengaluru, she refuses to file complaint

Bengaluru knife attack on woman Photograph: (X/MihirJha)

Story highlights

A video from Bengaluru shows a man attacking a woman on the road in broad daylight with a knife. Upon seeing this, people jump in and save her. The attacker is hit by several people multiple times. People are praising them for 

A viral video on social media shows a man attacking a woman with what appears to be a knife, as bystanders intervene and save her. Netizens are praising people for stopping the man from harming the victim instead of being meek spectators. The incident reportedly happened in Bengaluru, India, where the culprit allegedly attacked his wife following domestic issues. The video shows him stopping his scooter near a woman walking by and grabbing hr by the neck. He then tries to injure her with the weapon. A man stops and hits him from behind. Soon, others nearby also start beating the man as more people gather around. The attacker was later handed over to the police. According to reports, the man is named Sanjay, who hails from Bihar, and assaulted his estranged wife, Sonali, 27, on the road with a knife.

She is said to have separated from him because of the 35-year-old's drinking problems. Despite being attacked in broad daylight on the road, Sonali refused to file a police complaint against her husband. The video on X carries the caption: "Proud of you Bengaluru and these Youngsters who refused to let a lunatic b¢head his wife; instead of watching and making videos, they decide to act." However, several netizens questioned "mob mentality" on display in the video. Several people can be seen repeatedly hitting the man until long after the woman escaped. A user commented, "OK but is it neccesary to lynch him?. Sorry this is mob mentality taking over. Tie him and bring her to safety and then call a police officer. This is no better than what he was doing to that girl."

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Most people were just relieved that the woman was saved. "Don't know the full context but it was nice to see men rushing to help her instead of just recording and watching from a distance," a user wrote, while another added, "Appreciate intervention by these people to save the Lady."

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh holds expertise in news, trending and science articles. She has been working at WION as a Senior News Editor since 2022. Over this period, Anamica has written world n...Read More

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