/Viral video shows bystanders saving woman from knife attack in Bengaluru, she refuses to file complaint

A viral video on social media shows a man attacking a woman with what appears to be a knife, as bystanders intervene and save her. Netizens are praising people for stopping the man from harming the victim instead of being meek spectators. The incident reportedly happened in Bengaluru, India, where the culprit allegedly attacked his wife following domestic issues. The video shows him stopping his scooter near a woman walking by and grabbing hr by the neck. He then tries to injure her with the weapon. A man stops and hits him from behind. Soon, others nearby also start beating the man as more people gather around. The attacker was later handed over to the police. According to reports, the man is named Sanjay, who hails from Bihar, and assaulted his estranged wife, Sonali, 27, on the road with a knife.

She is said to have separated from him because of the 35-year-old's drinking problems. Despite being attacked in broad daylight on the road, Sonali refused to file a police complaint against her husband. The video on X carries the caption: "Proud of you Bengaluru and these Youngsters who refused to let a lunatic b¢head his wife; instead of watching and making videos, they decide to act." However, several netizens questioned "mob mentality" on display in the video. Several people can be seen repeatedly hitting the man until long after the woman escaped. A user commented, "OK but is it neccesary to lynch him?. Sorry this is mob mentality taking over. Tie him and bring her to safety and then call a police officer. This is no better than what he was doing to that girl."

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