Exit polls show most voters don’t want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024

The United States midterm elections are underway with the Democrats and Republicans fighting to secure a majority of the two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. The recent exit polls show signs of a bigger problem looming over the Dems for the next Presidential elections in 2024.

The early results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research show that more than two-thirds of those who voted for House candidates do not want incumbent president Joe Biden to run for reelection in two years.

More than seven in ten independent voters, and at least nine in ten Republican voters said that they don’t Biden to be a part of the upcoming presidential race. While less than six in ten Democratic voters thought that he should run again in 2024.

This comes as just under six in ten independent voters and more than nine in ten GOP voters have an unfavourable view of Biden as well as his work as president. While only one in ten Democratic voters have an unfavourable view of the president and slightly more disapprove of his job performance.

On the other hand, two-thirds of independent voters and more than nine in ten Democratic voters held an unfavourable view of former President Donald Trump. While just over three-quarters of GOP voters held a favourable view of him. Notably, independent voters comprise about a quarter of the electorate, roughly one-third are Democratic voters and Republican voters are just over one-third of the electorate.



