Exit plan: Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida takes centerstage

As president-elect Joe Biden gets set to take over the US presidency, outgoing President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach has been witnessing trucks arriving since Monday amid speculation that the US president may be moving in south Florida.

Watch:

Trump has said he wouldn't be attending Biden's inauguration becoming the first US president in 152 years not to join his successor at the inauguration ceremony.

Reports said security has been tightened around Trump's Mar-a-Lago complex with road closure to come into effect from Tuesday at 8pm.

Trump hasn't yet reveled his plans of taking up a residence post-January 20 as Biden take over the White House. The Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida is Trump's official residence.

ROAD CLOSURES AROUND MARALAGO TO BEGIN JANUARY 19: The roadway around Maralago will be closed down to traffic starting Tuesday, January 19 at 8:00PM. Traffic will be restricted in the north and south directions on S Ocean Blvd. Please use caution… https://t.co/Za9xGSpOSB — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) January 18, 2021 ×

Reports claim Trump is set to leave Washington early on Wednesday before Biden's inauguration as all eyes will be on the White House as Trump takes the helicopter for the last time.

Trump has still not congratulated Biden or invited him for the traditional tea visit in the Oval Office which has been a US tradition as part of the handover.

Reports say Marine One will take Trump from the White House to Joint Base Andrews to catch Air Force One to head to Mar-a-Lago golf club residence.

Trump will therefore enjoy full benefit of presidential travel privileges up to the last minute. After Biden takes over around noon on January 20, Air Force One privileges will no longer be part of Trump's benefit.

With Biden's inauguration ceremony just hours away, US National Guard troops have poured into Washington as the United States prepares to welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to head the nation.

According to reports, Trump is organizing a military sendoff for himself at Andrews with a crowd of invitees.