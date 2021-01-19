Melania Trump faces criticism for breaking tradition on giving official walkthrough to next First Lady

Melania Trump is being criticised online for reportedly not inviting future First Lady Jill Biden for a walkthrough of the private living quarters, what has become a tradition in transitions of power.

While Melania seems to have discarded the tradition, from Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower's meeting to the visit Laura Bush hosted where Jenna and Barbara Bush showed Sasha and Malia Obama how to slide down the bannister in the Residence, to the visit where Michelle Obama invited Melania Trump even after Donald Trump had questioned her husband`s citizenship, the tradition has long been one of the first lady's many unwritten obligations.

Michelle Obama graciously hosted Melania Trump at the White House immediately after 2016 election to ensure a smooth transition.

Melania Trump has done absolutely nothing for Dr. Jill Biden.

Some people are givers, others takers:

Who remembers this bit where Donald left Melania standing by the car, striding up on into the Whitehouse? The Obamas kept it classy and went to her and welcomed her in. Such a small thing. Such a big thing.

Melania delivered farewell remarks from the White House on Monday calling on Americans to follow her "be best" initiative and advising that "violence is never the answer."

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump

Neither the First Lady nor President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Earlier, President Donald Trump also went against the old tradition by not calling his successor President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration.

According to a report, while Trump will be departing Washington, DC, early on the inauguration day, Vice President Mike Pence will be attending the ceremony.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.

Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."