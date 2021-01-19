US will not lift travel bans, says Biden's team after Trump's order

Just hours after US President Trump lifted the travel ban for those arriving from Europe and Brazil from January 26, the incoming Biden administration dismissed the idea declaring that "this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel".

Watch:

Trump while announcing the new guideline, the US president said: "This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely." The White House declared that the ban will be in place for China and Iran.

With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 19, 2021 ×

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier said that air passengers arriving in the US would have to show negative COVID-19 test. The CDC had said that travellers should get tested again three to five days after arrival and stay home for at least seven days.

Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary issued a statement saying: "On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26, in fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath on January 20 as the next president of America. Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration becoming the first outgoing president in 152 years not to join his successor at the inauguration ceremony.

Trump had refused to accept Biden's victory and had not conceded defeat accusing the Democrats of voter fraud without basis.