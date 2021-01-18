Joe Biden set to talk about unity in his inaugural speech, amid backdrop of riots

A few days later, the US will host the much-awaited inauguration ceremony of the President-elect Joe Biden and give him control of the White House.

Biden will be replacing the outgoing President Donald Trump but unlike him, he will be promoting national unity in his inaugural speech.

The preview of his speech's theme was provided to the local US media channels a few days before his inauguration ceremony.

Also read| Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump

"It’s a message of moving this country forward, it’s a message of unity, it’s a message of getting things done," Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff told local media.

Biden will be talking about restoring the soul of America and the importance of coming together as a nation rather than following his predecessor's alleged policy of 'divide and rule'.

"There’s no question we’ve seen the most divisive four years in over a century from President Trump, it’s one reason Joe Biden ran, to restore the soul of America. The events of the past few weeks have proven out just how damaged the soul of America has been, and how important it is to restore it. That work starts on Wednesday," Klain said.

Also read| Rioters who attacked US Capitol seek pardons from President Trump

Soon after taking control of the White House, Biden will get to work on reversing the most controversial policies and infamous decisions introduced and taken by Donald Trump.

In earlier reports, it was reported by an aide of Biden that the President-elect will be signing at least a dozen of executive orders within the first ten days of his presidency, including US' return to the Paris climate agreement and relaxation on immigration policies.

However, the ray of hope will be delivered while the country will observe strict surveillance by the National Guards who will be guarding the Washington city against any possibility of a terrorist attack — after the Capitol riots by Trump supporters.

WATCH|

Many officials have compared the present environment of Washington to war zones such as Baghdad and Syria. "I never thought I would see that in our own capital or that it would be necessary, but there was a profound threat from domestic violent extremists of the nature we saw on 6 January," Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the House intelligence committee told local reporters.

Trump had declared a state of emergency in the city after the FBI warned another similar riot during the inauguration week of Joe Biden.