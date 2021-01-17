Rioters who attacked US Capitol seek pardons from President Trump

In the aftermath of the violence which rocked US Capitol on January 6, federal authorities have been working to identify and charge the rioters. President Donald Trump is facing a second impeachment owing to his role in leading protesters to the Capitol.

Now, his supporters who stormed the Capitol are seeking formal pardons from the incumbent president before he leaves office in over three days.

Among them is Jenna Ryan, a real estate agent from Texas who took a private jet to Washington to participate in the riots.

After facing arrest by federal authorities, she hopes Trump will pardon her, and many like her.

“We all deserve a pardon”, she reportedly said after surrendering to the FBI on Friday.

In conversation with CBS, she added that she was facing a prison sentence, and that she does not “deserve that”. “I would ask the president of the United States to give me a pardon”, she added.

The attack on US Capitol on January 6 left five people dead, including a police officer.

According to Ryan, she was “displaying” her patriotism at the Capitol, claiming that she was simply listening to her president who told them “to go to the Capitol”.

Just before the attack, Ryan said the following in a Facebook video - “We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

“Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go”, her video added.

“We just stormed the Capital [sic]. It was one of the best days of my life”, she tweeted later.

Another person - Jacob Chansley who became the most recognisable rioters for his attire including horns, animal skin, and face pain is seeking a pardon as well.



One of his lawyers, Albert Watkins said that the “honourable thing” to do would be to pardon those who had accepted the “president’s invitation”, The Guardian quoted him as saying.

Chansley currently faces six federal charges.