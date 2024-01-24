'Excessive farting' forces airline crew to ask man to disembark after flight delay: Reports

"Inhale...exhale" is the usual mantra to lower your stress levels and make you mind clearer. But the time-tested technique may not have been too useful to passengers on an American Airlines flight when a man 'exhaled' rather incorrectly, while not conforming to technical definition of what 'exhalation' is. In plain words, the man farted excessively inside the plane's cabin and the flight was late. The issue apparently was so bad that the man had to be taken off the plane.

The funny incident has gone viral after it was described by a passenger on Reddit and reported in media. Post was made in r/Austin subreddit by user u/Glamgalatx

According to the post, the incident took plane on January 14 on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Austin, Texas.

The Reddit user says that they boarded the plane and as other passengers were taking their seats a man who was “audibly disgruntled” or "maybe hungover", as the post said, was muttering something under his breath.

After a while, without any apparent provocation, the man said, “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell,” and farted.

“I don’t know what provoked that comment, and while kind of funny to overhear, it was uncalled for especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless,” wrote the Reddit user.

Wait, there's more

While whatever the man had done by that time was already troublesome, the matter didn't end there.

When the passengers were seated and unpacking their snacks, the man stood up and loudly declared.

“Yeah, everybody. Let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time.”

One of the fellow passengers, who were already distressed enough , said, “If you don’t like it you can fly private.”

The flatulent man, who had started the incident in the first place, said that the other passenger's remark was, "so f***ing rude.”

After this moment, other passengers started criticising the man, the situation unfolding even as the plane was on the move to reach the runway for take-off.

The airline staff intervened, and announced that instead of taking-off right away, the plane would return to the gate. The man was then told by one of the female staff that he will have to disembark the plane and further discussion can take place after he had done so.

“He gets up, grabs his bag, and quietly exits the plane...I think most people were on edge about what he may say or do next,” the Reddit user said.

The flight was delayed by '15-30 minutes' but the passenger (maybe literally) breathed a sigh of relief after the man was gone.