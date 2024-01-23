LIVE TV
Kolkata: Man decides not to jump off bridge after cops offer him biryani and job

WION Web Team
Kolkata, India Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
main img
Photograph:(Twitter)
Kolkata police employed humour, promising a job and a packet of biryani, to convince a distressed man from jumping off a bridge. 

In a quirky twist of events in Kolkata, police officers had to cook up an unexpected strategy involving a promise of employment and a packet of biryani to convince a distressed man not to take a jump off a bridge. The incident caused a stir on one of the city's busiest streets, disrupting traffic for nearly half an hour.

The drama kicked off around 2:30 pm when the man, accompanied by his elder daughter, dramatically stopped near the bridge, citing a missing mobile phone on the road. Leaving his daughter perplexed below, he climbed up and threatened to jump.

Enter Kolkata's finest – the local police, Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group (DMG), and the fire department – armed with unconventional measures. Recognising the need for a flavour-packed persuasion, officers engaged in dialogue and even dangled the enticing aroma of a job offer and a packet of biryani to spice up the negotiation.

Strategic biryani bribe

In a plot twist fit for a Bollywood comedy, officers strategically spoke to the man's daughter, gaining insights into the family's problems. Armed with this info, they whipped up a conversation seasoned with promises and biryani. After a negotiation, the distressed man eventually decided that life was worth savouring.

Also watch | Starlink in India: Will Elon Musk's Starlink get approval from the Indian govt?

(With inputs from agencies)

