Doctor rescues passenger using Apple watch's discontinued blood oxygen feature during in-flight emergency

The blood oxygen feature of an Apple Watch played a pivotal role in saving the life of a 70-year-old woman during a Ryanair flight from the UK to Italy on January 9. The British woman began experiencing shortness of breath, prompting the flight crew to seek medical assistance.

An NHS doctor who happened to be on the flight, volunteered to assist in the emergency. Given the urgency of the situation, he inquired if there was an Apple Watch available on board to monitor the woman's vital signs. The doctor used the device's built-in health-monitoring software to assess the patient's oxygen levels.

Vital functionality of blood oxygen feature

The Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature measures the percentage of oxygen carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body.

Low levels are often associated with respiratory issues. The doctor credited the Apple Watch for aiding in the swift identification of the woman's low oxygen saturation, revealing her history of heart problems.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the doctor requested an on-board oxygen cylinder, enabling him to monitor and stabilise the woman's oxygen saturation levels until the flight safely landed in Italy approximately an hour later.

While the Apple Watch's blood oxygen app was not intended for medical use, its removal from Series 9 and Ultra 2 models last week drew attention due to a patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo. Apple had briefly halted sales of these models last month but resumed them after a court ruling. To lift a potential permanent ban, Apple deactivated the contested feature.