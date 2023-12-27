Apple Watch ban paused in major holiday-season relief for tech giant

The sales ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been lifted for now, days after the ban was enforced due to a patent dispute. The development comes after a federal appeals court ordered a halt on the import and sales ban for the two wearable Apple products.

"The motion for an interim stay is granted to the extent that the Remedial Orders are temporarily stayed and the government is directed not to enforce the Remedial Orders until further notice while the court considers the motion for a stay pending appeal," read an order by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the case titled Apple Inc. Vs International Trade Commission.

Also read | Biden administration allows Apple Watch import ban in US following tribunal ruling

Apple stopped selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 from its online stores on December 21 and pulled the watches from its physical retail locations on December 24.

Why the repeal of ban is temporary?

The repeal of ban on these Apple products is temporary after Apple requested that the ban should be lifted until US customs determine if changes made to Apple Watch are enough to avoid the patent dispute.

The US customs is likely to issue its decision on January 12, The Verge reported.

What does it mean?

Apple is now allowed to sell the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 until January 10. It means that Apple can continue selling its two latest Apple Watch models during the ongoing holiday season.

About Apple Watch ban

Apple was banned from selling and importing both watches due to a patent dispute with the medical device maker Masimo.

The US International Trade Commission found that Apple had infringed Masimo patents. The body enforced a sales ban as a result.

Also watch | What's next after the US Apple Watch import ban? × The third-party retailers were allowed to continue selling through their existing Apple Watch stock. However, Apple on its own was prohibited from selling its own or bringing new watches into the country.