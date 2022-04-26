Even after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Donald Trump is going 'to stay on Truth'

This may come as a shock, but apparently, former US President Donald Trump would not be returning to Twitter.

As soon as the news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had successfully purchased Twitter, the social media site was very quickly flooded with tweets and memes about the return of this controversial figure to the platform.

However, the business mogul himself has declared that he will not be returning to Twitter. Talking to Fox News, he said that he will join his own startup Truth Social over the next seven days.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth."

The Republican leader however did say a few words of praise for Elon Musk.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," he said.

Trump has been barred from using Twitter for life.

This happened after the infamous assault on the US Capitol in January 2021. Following Trump's inciting tweets and speeches, his supporters rallied on the Capitol, protesting Biden's election as President.

It soon turned bloody, and led to the death of five people, injuring another hundred plus.

At the time of this ban, the businessman had more than 88 million followers. Quite predictably, he didn’t take the ban very nicely.

Using the POTUS Twitter account, he accused Twitter staff of colluding with his political opponents in response to the account suspension.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me.”

It was then that he declared his intention of launching his own social media platform, an idea that took the form of Truth Social.

However, as per an AFP report, Trump has only posted once since the platform's launch in February.

Following its launch, the app was downloaded by over one million people, but interest appears to have dwindled due to technical issues and excessive wait times to access accounts.

Still, Trump claims that “what we're finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can”.

