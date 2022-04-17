WION explains: The Elon Musk controversy and the current top shareholders of Twitter

Up until April 2022, institutional shareholders held the maximum number of shares of Twitter, and then Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he has purchased a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media giant, briefly making him the biggest shareholder. However, he has now lost that position.

It has been a whirlwind of a situation, featuring controversial Twitter polls, a will he - won’t he situation with Elon Musk joining the Twitter board and finally Twitter’s ‘poison pill’ plan.

Let’s take a look at the whole saga and discover who the biggest shareholders are now: