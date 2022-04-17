WION explains: The Elon Musk controversy and the current top shareholders of Twitter

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg

Up until April 2022, institutional shareholders held the maximum number of shares of Twitter, and then Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he has purchased a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media giant, briefly making him the biggest shareholder. However, he has now lost that position.

It has been a whirlwind of a situation, featuring controversial Twitter polls, a will he - won’t he situation with Elon Musk joining the Twitter board and finally Twitter’s ‘poison pill’ plan.

Let’s take a look at the whole saga and discover who the biggest shareholders are now:

 

 

View in App

Musk and his polls

At the beginning of this month, the eccentric billionaire Musk disclosed that he now owns 9.2 per cent of Twitter’s shares, a number that is even higher than what Jack Dorsey the company’s founder owns. This made him the largest shareholder and this purchase came with an offer for him to join the Twitter board of directors.

Soon after Musk created a number of polls for his followers, on serious topics like freedom of expression, to polling about removing the alphabet ‘w’ from Twitter’s name. He even declared that he has big plans for the company, however, soon after Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announced that Musk has decided to forego joining the Twitter board.

(Photograph:AFP)

Hostile takeover

In yet another surprising move, Elon Musk soon declared that he has made an offer to purchase the whole of Twitter. He valued Twitter at about $43 billion for $54.20 a share, saying the social media company needs to be transformed privately.

A twisted reaction followed the hostile takeover bid, with the company considering launching a ‘poison pill’ protocol.

(Photograph:Others)

What is the poison pill protocol?

As per an NYT report, the strategy helps turn a hostile takeover into a complex and expensive process. The company activates shareholders' rights which means that the existing shareholders get the right to buy additional shares at a discounted rate. This helps dilute the acquirer stakes by creating surplus shares in the market.

(Photograph:Others)

Largest shareholder no more

As per a recent filing with the SEC mutual fund giant, The Vanguard Group disclosed that its funds hold 82.4 million shares, or 10.3 per cent of Twitter's common stock, as of March 31, 2022, while Musk owns around 73.4 million shares.

Twitter’s top shareholders together own about 37 per cent of the company’s shares. Scroll down to find out who they are.

(Photograph:WION)

1. Vanguard Group

Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment managers, offers hundreds of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and retirement programmes.

As of March 31, 2022, Vanguard funds owned around 82.4 million Twitter shares, accounting for 10.3 per cent shares.

(Photograph:Twitter)

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk, a Twitter user himself, with millions of followers, announced on April 4, 2022, that he owned 73.5 million Twitter shares. This represented a 9.2 per cent stake in the company at the time, the majority stake. He made the purchases on March 14, 2022, according to the disclosure form.

Investors are required to file an ownership declaration within 10 days after acquiring a position of 5 per cent or more in a publicly-traded firm, and they had until March 24 to do so. Failing to make timely disclosure, he was later sued by other shareholders.

Musk committed "materially false and misleading statements and omissions" by neglecting to disclose his investment in Twitter by March, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court in Manhattan. 

(Photograph:AFP)

3. Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, an investment bank and asset manager, owns around 67 million shares in Twitter, or 8.4 per cent of the total outstanding as of year-end 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

4. BlackRock Inc.

As of year-end 2021, global investment manager BlackRock Inc. had 52.1 million shares of Twitter in its various exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles, representing 6.5 per cent ownership.

(Photograph:Twitter)

5. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal 

Saudi Prince has recently retweeted Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and he has owned 5.2 per cent of Twitter since 2015.

Following this revelation and the Prince’s opposition to Musk buying the social media company, the Tesla CEO and the prince got into a Twitter war of words, with the billionaire questioning “what are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?”.

(Photograph:AFP)

6. State Street Corp.

State Street Corporation is a financial service and bank holding company based in Boston, United States.

As of year-end 2021, State Street Corp. (STT), which operates the SPDR exchange-traded funds as State Street Global Advisors, had 36.4 million Twitter shares in its funds, representing a 4.5 per cent holding in the firm.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Honorary mention – Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and served as its CEO of Twitter from 2015 to 2021 still owns 2.25 per cent of Twitter.

Dorsey and two other Twitter stockholders sold 22.6 million shares to three investment banks for $15.93 each share in August 2011.

As per a report by Vox, between November 2014 and August 2015 he had sold nearly 380,000 shares of Twitter stock.

According to Bloomberg, in 2016, he donated $100 million of his Twitter stock to the employee equity pool.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App