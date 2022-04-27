EU set to embrace new COVID-19 pandemic phase with steady decrease in cases - Report

The number of COVID-19 cases have gone down in Europe in the past few months, and it seems like the European Commission will be entering a new post-emergency phase in their handling of the pandemic, according to a draft document that was accessed by Reuters.

The Reuters report stated that the European Commission will be moving away from the emergency phase and that may result into more targeted testing of the cases. The documents hinted at a comparatively lenient approach where the process will be somewhat similar to flu surveillance.

There has been a steady fall in COVID-19 cases and deaths the distribution of booster shots has resulted in the immunisation of almost 70 per cent of the total European population.

"This Communication puts forward an approach for the management of the pandemic in the coming months, moving from emergency to a more sustainable mode," the report said according to Reuters.

The document, which was prepared by Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, also states that a new approach needs to be adopted with the change in the number of regular cases. As a result, mass testing can be a thing of the past with people getting tested only if they show certain symptoms.

Although the EU Commission is looking to change their approach towards the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and there are a lot of countries like China and South Korea who are experiencing another surge in cases.

(With inputs from agencies)