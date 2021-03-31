EU says no age-related risk of AstraZeneca vaccine found so far

The European Union drug regulator said on Wednesday that it has not identified any "specific risk factors" of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, but is carrying out further analysis.

"At present, the review has not identified any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events," the European Medicines Agency in a statement said.

The announcement comes after some European countries have limited its use only to the elderly population.

The German government on Tuesday said that Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine will be used only for over 60-year-olds after the country's regulatory body found "very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis".

Der Spiegel magazine on Tuesday reported that Germany's medicines regulator has confirmed 31 cases of blood clots in people vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and nearly all cases were being detected in young and middle-aged women.

Canada on Monday also halted the drug's use for people under-55s "pending further analysis".

In France, the vaccine can only be used by people over 55s and Spain has taken the same measure for those under-65.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the EU's health body both have shrugged off blood clot fears related to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, calling it safe to use after probes.

