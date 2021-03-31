BioNTech-Pfizer say their Covid-19 vaccine has 100% efficacy in 12-15 year olds

BioNTECh-Pfizer claimed on Wednesday that their coronavirus vaccine has an efficacy of 100 per cent in the 12 to 15-year-old age group.

Phase 3 trials conducted on 2,260 adolescents in the US showed "100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses", the pharma giants said in a statement.

"We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

BioNTech CEO said the vaccine's results on teens were "very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant".

The vaccine, approved by the Western nations last year, uses mRNA technology.

It is approved for people aged 16 and above in the US and the European Union.

A real-world study of 1.2 million people in Israel found that the vaccine is 94 per cent effective.

Last week, BioNTech-Pfizer started studies to find the drug's effect on children, with the age group of 5-11 being the first to get the vaccine.