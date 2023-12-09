EU member states and lawmakers strike deal on landmark AI law

In a groundbreaking move, Europe on Friday (Dec 8) clinched a landmark deal on EU's rules that would govern the use of AI and ways to regulate artificial intelligence models such as ChatGPT.

With this, the European Union has become the very first continent in the world to set clear rules for the use of artificial intelligence.

The deal between EU member states and lawmakers came nearly after 36 hours of negotiations.

Both sides are set to list out details in the coming days that could shape the final legislation

"Historic! With the political deal on the AI Act sealed today, the EU becomes the first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI," declared the EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton.

"The AI Act is much more than a rulebook -- it's a launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global race for trustworthy AI," he added.

During their meeting in Brussels, negotiators listed curbs on how AI could be used in Europe, which they stated would not hamper the innovation and also not affect the opportunities for future European AI champions.

This would give the users the right to launch complaints and also receive explanations, whereas fines for violations would range from 7.5 million euros or 1.5% of turnover to 35 million euros or 7% of global turnover.

AI rules would help develop trustworthy technology, says Ursula

Describing the significance of the groundbreaking deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the artificial intelligence rules would provide a legal framework to design a technology that is trustworthy and does not jeopardise the safety or affect the fundamental rights of citizens as well as businesses.

One of the European Parliament's lead negotiators, Dragos Tudorache said the AI rules target large powerful AI models, assuring they don't present systemic risks to the EU.

The use of AI in biometric surveillance had pitted policymakers who wanted to use it for national security, defence and military purposes against EU lawmakers who wanted to bar those uses because of concerns related to privacy.