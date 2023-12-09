Seven mortars fired at US embassy in Baghdad amid Israel-Hamas war, Washington 'strongly' condemns

Several rockets were launched at the US embassy in Baghdad's heavily secured Green Zone early on Friday (Dec 8), the mission released a statement saying.

This is the latest attack in a spate of such incidents amid intense fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"A multi-rocket attack was launched at US and Coalition forces in the vicinity of Union III and the Baghdad embassy complex" without causing any reported casualties or damage, a US official said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United States directs an international coalition combating jihadists in Iraq and Syria, and recently its forces have repeatedly come under attack.

As per news agency AFP reports, there were five attempted strikes against the United States and coalition troops on Friday (Dec 8).

Rocket attacks were fired twice against the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and three bases in Syria were targeted, according to a US military official speaking anonymously, reporting "no casualties and no damage".

US 'strongly condemns' rocket attacks

The United States released a statement "strongly" condemning the attacks and called on Iraq to bring the perpetrators to justice, the State Department said.

"The many Iran-aligned militias that operate freely in Iraq threaten the security and stability of Iraq, our personnel, and our partners in the region," spokesman Matthew Miller said in the statement.

The US embassy said "two salvoes of rockets" were launched at the mission compound in Baghdad at around 4:15 am (0115 GMT).

"Indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias," said a US spokesperson.

"The Iraqi government has repeatedly committed to protect diplomatic missions as well as US military personnel, who are present in the country at Iraq's invitation," Miller said.

"This is non-negotiable, as is our right to self-defence."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned that attacks on embassies vandalised the country's security and called on security forces to bring the ones responsible to justice.