EU imposes eighth round of sanctions against Russia since invasion

Following Moscow's annexation of four areas of Ukraine, the EU has decided to impose further sanctions on the country, according to the Czech president of the EU on Wednesday.

The eighth package since Russia's invasion in February is currently through a final approval process, and if no objections are raised, it will be published and take effect on Thursday, the EU ambassador for the Czech Republic announced on Twitter.

"We have just reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia -- a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of territories," ambassador Edita Hrda said.

Although the specifics of the sanctions package were withheld, EU diplomats have recently discussed prospective measures with an emphasis on trying to put a price ceiling on Russian oil that is shipped throughout the world.

Additionally, they were considering extending the list of individuals facing asset freezes and visa bans from the EU due to their support of the Kremlin's declared annexations.

