Inscribed copy of Jane Austen's novel Emma sells for £375,000

After being purchased for £375,000, an autographed copy of a Jane Austen book is now the most expensive of the author's works ever sold and will be on display in the UK for the first time.

The one-of-a-kind first edition of Emma, which includes a handwritten note signed "from the author," is sold for the highest amount of any published work by the author.

After its American buyer requested it stay in the UK, the three-volume edition was placed at Chawton House, Hampshire, the former residence of the author's brother, Edward, and the current centre for study on women's literature.

It is the only presentation copy of an Austen work with a known existence, according to Peter Harrington, a rare book trader in London. The book was sent to Austen's friend Anne Sharp, the governess of Edward's children, and is inscribed by the publisher rather than the author as was customary.

The purchaser of this one-of-a-kind edition of Emma by Jane Austen indicated a desire for the book to remain in England, according to Pom Harrington, the owner of Peter Harrington.

Given its ties to Jane Austen and her brother Edward, Chawton House sprang to mind right away. The fact that Chawton House supported early women's literature made it the ideal choice since Sharp acted as Austen's confidante, supporter, and occasional critic.

She was a member of the small group that Jane distributed her works around and kept notes on their reactions. Jane asked Anne to be "perfectly honest" in her evaluations of her works and took her opinions seriously, noting them in her logbook.

"When we heard the book had been sold we were worried it was going to disappear to America," said Emma Yandle, curator of Chawton House.

"We’re delighted such a significant work of Jane Austen’s will take its place amongst the literary treasures in our collection," said Katie Childs, chief executive of Chawton House.

Early in the next year, Chawton House will display the book.

(with inputs from agencies)

