8th Covid wave gaining intensity in France, new cases highest since August

According to a top French health authority, as winter approaches, France has reached the eighth wave of the Covid virus.

Brigitte Autran, a participant in the vaccination strategic board of the government, confirmed that "yes, we are in this eighth wave."

Autran said, "All the indicators are on the up."

The latest reported figure of 45,631 for the seven-day moving average of daily new cases in France, according to Covid statistics released on Monday, was the highest level since August 2.

Also Read: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

The number of Covid patients in hospital critical care units (ICU), at 843, and the overall number of Covid hospitalizations in France were both at their highest levels since the end of August.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been about 151,500 Covid fatalities in France to date.

(with inputs from agencies)