Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

The coveted Nansen Award, given out by the United Nations Refugee Agency on Tuesday, was given to former German chancellor Angela Merkel, who was praised for her commitment to defending asylum seekers while in office.

The UNHCR selection committee praised Merkel's "leadership, courage, and compassion" in reference to the more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers who were welcomed by Germany in 2015 and 2016 during the height of the migration crisis brought on primarily by the conflict in Syria.

The lady who served as the head of the German government for 16 years at the time claimed the scenario "put our European values to the test as seldom before. It was no more and no less than a humanitarian imperative."

The UN refugee agency emphasised how she had urged her fellow Germans to reject polarising nationalism and to be "compassionate and open-minded" in its statement.

"By helping more than a million refugees to survive and rebuild, Angela Merkel displayed great moral and political courage," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement, praising her will to stand up for human rights, humanitarian values, and international law.

The selection committee emphasised that Merkel was the driving force behind Germany's joint efforts to welcome and assist them in integrating into society in addition to safeguarding those forced to flee conflict.

In order to recognise exceptional efforts on behalf of refugees, the annual Nansen Award was established in 1954 in honour of the first UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Norwegian Arctic explorer and humanitarian Fridtjof Nansen.

It recognises persons, organisations, or groups that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to safeguard refugees and other displaced people.

At a ceremony in Geneva on October 10, Merkel will collect her award and the $150,000 (151,000 euros) in prize money.

On that occasion, four regional champions will also be recognised. Each will receive a $50,000 reward.

(with inputs from agencies)

