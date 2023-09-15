EU ends ban on Ukraine grain exports to neighbouring countries

The European Union (EU) on Friday (September 15) said that they removed the ban on the import of Ukrainian grains in five member states after Kyiv promised to control its exports.



The invasion of Ukraine by Russia closed off shipping lanes of the Black Sea which was used before the war and resulted in the EU becoming an export destination and a major transit route for Ukrainian grain.



"It has concluded that thanks to the work of the Co-ordination Platform and to the temporary measures introduced on 2 May 2023, the market distortions in the 5 Member States bordering Ukraine have disappeared," said the European Commission, in a statement.

In May, the EU placed restrictions on grain imports to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and sought to protect their farmers who held the imports responsible for a drop in prices on local markets.



The European Commission stated that "existing measures will expire today" after they run out at midnight. "The market distortions in the 5 Member States bordering Ukraine have disappeared," said the EU's executive arm.



The commission stated that they took the decision after Kyiv decided to implement measures such as an export licensing system within 30 days to "avoid grain surges".

Poland, Hungary to continue ban

However, Poland and Hungary will be implementing their own restrictions on the imports of the Ukrainian grain, stated the governments.

"We will extend this ban despite their disagreement, despite the European Commission's disagreement," said Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, in a rally held in the northeastern town of Elk.

"We will do it because it is in the interest of the Polish farmer,": he added. Hungary imposed an import ban nationwide on 24 Ukrainian agricultural products, which included grains, vegetables, several meat products and honey, as per a government decree published on Friday.

EU to control export of maize, wheat

The EU, in the meantime, said that Ukraine will be implementing measures to control the export of maize, wheat, rapeseed and sunflower seed to avoid upsetting markets in its EU neighbours. The move will delight Ukraine after it had pushed the EU to remove the measures amid a diplomatic spat with Poland.



However, it can enrage Warsaw after the Polish authorities stated that the restrictions would be extended unilaterally even if the measures of the EU expired.

The measures allowed the products to keep moving across the five countries, however, did not permit them to be sold on the local market. The issue remains particularly sensitive in Poland where elections will be held next month.



The farming regions have extended their strong support to the current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party. The stifling of grain exports by Russia from agricultural powerhouse Ukraine has led to global concerns over grain supplies.



Moscow withdrew from the United Nations-brokered deal to allow exports through the Black Sea in July and has since increased attacks on Ukrainian export facilities.



Other routes have been bolsetered by the EU over land and along rivers which have been used for exporting more than 44 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine since the invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)