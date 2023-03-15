Eric Garcetti, Biden’s close aide, confirmed as US ambassador to India

President Joe Biden's nomination of Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday. The chamber voted 52 to 42 to break a filibuster on the former Los Angeles mayor’s nomination.

Garcetti, who is a close aide of US President Joe Biden, was surrounded by controversy over allegations that he allegedly sexually harassed and bullied one of his former top aides. In view of this, a number of Senate Democrats had voiced their worries about his candidature.

However, this is a significant development as now after the crucial vote, Garcetti was confirmed as US ambassador to India. This also reflects that the ruling Democratic Party has enough votes for his selection for the post.

Biden showed his intent to nominate the former mayor of Los Angeles for the renowned diplomatic position in July 2021. However, his candidature has been pending before the US Congress since then. The voting was done on the cloture motion limiting debate on his nomination.

A cloture motion is a procedural move that ends the current round of discussion on the subject. It demonstrated that the issue has the backing of a super-majority. Therefore, it enabled the majority to resist attempts by the minority to postpone or impede proceedings on a topic.

The nomination was advanced last week by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senators Todd Young of Indiana and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee cast votes in favour of the nomination with Democrats on a 13-8 vote.

A former communication’s director for Garcetti, Naomi Seligman, who has accused Garcetti of sexual harassment during his time in office told CNN, “He is unfit to become an ambassador or really to hold public office anywhere in this country or this world."

Kenneth Juster, the last US ambassador in New Delhi stepped down as the US changed governments in January 2021.



(With inputs from agencies)





