From 'rangatahi' to 'kuia': Oxford English Dictionary adds 47 Maori, New Zealand words

Oxford English Disctionary while putting the spotlight on New Zealand's first inhabitants, the Māori people, originally called Aotearoa, the land of the long white cloud added 47 new items to further expand its coverage of New Zealand English.

The majority of the words in this most recent edition, however, are taken from Maori, also known as te reo, one of New Zealand's official languages.

In New Zealand, the Maori renaissance started in the 1970s. This is reflected in the significant number of Maori words that have entered the vocabularies of both Maori and Pakeha (non-Maori) speakers of English.

This group of new words includes common Kiwi expressions like after-ball, a noun that denotes an event, particularly a party, that occurs after a ball and was first documented in 1883. Chur (1997), a colloquial exclamation that sounds like "cheers!" and is used to greet people well as they meet or separate ways, or to show gratitude, approval, etc.

Other terms like "Kiwiness" (1967), a noun denoting the quality or fact of being from New Zealand and "flat stick," an adverb applied to actions done as quickly as possible or at top speed, also find a place in the updated version. While still others are rangatahi (1971) means youth or kuia (1855), an elderly woman, especially one who is regarded as a senior member of a family or community.

Many nouns in this most recent OED version pertain to Maori conceptions of community and family as well as Maori beliefs and customs. Other Maori-derived terms in the current update include waka ama, which means an outrigger canoe, koha, which means "a gift", wharekai, which means "the building in a Maori settlement or community in which food is served and eaten; a dining hall."

This fresh batch also contains a number of quotes. One of them is taken from the New Zealand Herald's 20 May 2021 edition, which references a letter that Finance Minister Grant Robertson wrote to Labour MP Kiri Allan which reads, “Kia ora e hoa, we are missing you here today but I can feel your wairua and aroha from here."

It is obvious that English in New Zealand has been significantly and permanently influenced. As the OED continues to track the development of English in this region of the world, it will add even more Maori additions to the vocabulary.

Dr. John Macalister of Victoria University of Wellington served as the OED's consultant on the etymology of Maori terms used in New Zealand English.

