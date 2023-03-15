India: BSF protecting borders, ready to give befitting reply to any infiltration attempt

The Border Security Force today held its Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony of recruits at BSF Headquarters in Humhama Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 119 recruits qualified the training to join the Border Security Force. P V Rama Shastri IPS, Additional Director General, BSF (Western Command) was the chief guest at the function. While talking to media, ADG BSF said they are guarding the borders and giving their best to protect them. "We are fully equipped to deal with any eventuality," he added.

''Any attempt against the country would receive a befitting reply. The BSF is doing its job very well, whether it's to stop the infiltration, taking action against the drones' dropping weapons and drugs from across the border, or the tunnels we have found which helped the infiltrators,'' said P V Rama Shastri.

The other top officials present during the ceremony were Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG BSF, Ftr Kashmir & STC Kashmir.

While addressing the soldiers, ADG BSF congratulated, Inspector General, Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of moulding constable (tradesmen) into trained BSF soldiers, giving them self-confidence and turning them into disciplined Jawans.

He wished the recruits a bright future in their life and service ahead.

''BSF guards every border of the country and makes sure there is no infiltration from across the borders. And whenever there is any such attempt of infiltration, BSF makes sure to foil it and prevent them from entering our territory. We are totally in control of the situation and making sure to successfully fight the terror groups. BSF has always been and will always be alert and successful," said ADG BSF.

The chief guest awarded medals to recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor and outdoor training courses. The function was also attended by the families of the soldiers, and it was a proud moment for all of them.

