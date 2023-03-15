Third person reportedly dies in Mumbai as H3N2 cases rise in India

Over the past few weeks, India has been witnessing a rise in influenza cases. Flu cases in the country's national capital are also witnessing a spike. As per a PTI report, hospitals in New Delhi are witnessing a close to 150 per cent spike in cases of the H3N2 virus. Amid the spike, a fatality is being reported from the country's financial capital Mumbai. If verified, it will bring the nation's death toll due to the H3N2 virus to three.

As per doctors, the influenza virus triggers symptoms like fever, cold and body aches, and in some cases causes a persistent cough that can make patients extremely weak. According to a Zee News report, in India, two Influenza 'A' type strains are behind this rise in flu cases. H3N2 has emerged as the dominant subtype of flu, it is followed by H1N1.

Watch | India: Two die as H3N2 influenza cases rise

The nation has already confirmed two deaths due to H3N2, and as per reports, there has been another death.

As per reports, the alleged third death is of a 23-year-old MBBS student. The man, a student at a private institution, is believed to have caught the virus while out with friends. Reportedly, his health deteriorated after coming back from a trip to Alibaug in Konkan. Post Mortem found traces of the H3N2 virus in his blood. However, the fatality is yet to be verified.

Earlier too, there were claims of another fatality. Reports claimed that the death happened in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Of the two previously verified deaths, one was reported from Haryana, the other from Karnataka.

Also read | India reports third death from H3N2 flu, this time in Gujarat state

Talking to PTI about the current strain, Dr Vikas Deswal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram said the influenza virus is the most prevalent virus that affects our respiratory system.

He explained that the virus is present in three different types: A, B, and C.

"Among these, subtype A is the most commonly found. One subtype of the influenza A virus is H3N2, which produces symptoms similar to other flu viruses such as cough, fever, cold, sore throat, fatigue, muscle pain, and respiratory complications, especially in children under two years, the elderly, and those with other medical conditions," he said.

Also read | H3N2 Influenza changing pattern unexpectedly: Experts warn more hospitalisations

Deswal caution that the virus can mutate over time and that antibiotics are not effective in its treatment. He recommended that people should follow precautions such as "avoid touching surfaces, wash hands, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, practice social distancing, wear masks, and avoid going out if experiencing viral symptoms."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE