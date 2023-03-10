H3N2 Influenza changing pattern unexpectedly: Experts warn more hospitalisations

Experts have noted that the influenza H3N2 virus is causing significant medical issues, particularly severe lung infections, and that it "has changed its pattern unexpectedly in just six months" as concern about the virus has risen, as reported by the Mint.

Medical practitioners have observed that the pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Dr Dhiren Gupta, a Senior Consultant at Sir Gangaram hospital in Delhi, said "Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Normally, we expect influenza to be the number 1 virus that can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Dr Gupta further pointed out, it is leading to severe pulmonary infections. "Another observation- type B influenza (past two months 5 leading to PICU admission) has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation," he added.

ALSO READ | India: Tamil Nadu school girl dies after overdosing on iron supplements

The first two H3N2 influenza virus-related deaths in India have occurred in the states of Haryana and Karnataka, as reported by ANI.

According to health department authorities, the victim from Karnataka had symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), such as a fever, sore throat, and cough. The 82-year-old man from Alur Taluk in the Hassan district was hospitalised at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24, and he passed away on March 1.

Almost 90 cases of the H3N2 virus have reportedly been detected in India so far, according to media reports.

The H3N2v virus sometimes referred to as a "swine influenza virus," is a non-human influenza virus that typically infects pigs and has also infected people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These viruses are known as "variant" viruses when they infect people. According to the CDC, the particular H3N2 variant virus was found in people in 2011 and contained the M gene from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus as well as genes from avian, swine, and human viruses.

Presently, the severity of the H3N2 illness is comparable to that of seasonal flu.

Fever, breathing issues including a cough and runny nose, as well as other symptoms like body pains, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, are among the symptoms. Although some people may have these symptoms for more than a week, this is how long they typically last.

According to the CDC, individuals with certain long-term health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems, neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions, children under the age of five, people 65 and older, pregnant women, and individuals with these conditions are at a higher risk of developing complications if they contract the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)