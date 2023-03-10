India reports first two deaths from H3N2 influenza: One each in Haryana, Karnataka

India reported its first two deaths from the H3N2 influenza on Friday, with one each from northern Haryana state and southern Karnataka state, PTI news agency reported quoting official sources.

So far, 90 cases of H3N2 have been reported over the last three months, they said.

An 82-year-old man from Karnataka's Hassan district was reportedly the first casualty in the country. Hire Gowda, a diabetic who suffered from hypertension, was admitted to a hospital on February 24. He died on March 1.

Later, a sample was sent for test, following which on March 6 it was confirmed that he was infected by the virus, the officials said.

"It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 82 years, died of H3N2 virus on March 1," the Hassan District Health Officer (DHO) told PTI.

While another case was reported from Haryana.

India has been witnessing a spike in flu cases for the last few months. The majority of these infections were found to be from the H3N2 virus, also referred to as the "Hong Kong flu". Currently, only H3N2 and H1N1 viruses have been identified in India.

Though the strain is said to be not life-threatening except in rare cases, doctors say that it is leading to respiratory issues in some patients. Doctors believe that the strain is more virulent this season.

It also said that the virus appeared to lead to more hospitalisations than other Influenza subtypes.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, chills, fatigue, body and muscle aches, loss of appetite and dry cough. Some patients even suffer from conjunctivitis.

