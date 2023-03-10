After India, Singapore too reports rising cases of H3N2 influenza

After India, Singapore is also reporting a rising number of Influenza A H3N2, a subtype of a virus that causes flu. According to the weekly bulletin from the Ministry of Health for February 19 to 25, of the 96 specimens that tested positive for influenza on January, 37 had influenza A H3N2, reports The Straits Times newspaper.

Since December, India has been witnessing rising cases of intense cough and fever in many parts of the country. Months on, the doctors were trying to figure out what type of disease has caused a spike in the cases.

But on March 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)—India’s top medical research body—came out with its report linking these cases to Influenza A H3N2, a subtype of a virus that causes flu.

Though the strain is said to be not life-threatening except in rare cases, doctors say that it is leading to respiratory issues in some patients. They believe that the strain is more virulent this season.

“This subtype appears to cause more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes,” the ICMR said on March 4, according to the Hindu newspaper.

The health agency noted that among those patients who are hospitalised of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), about 92 per cent had fever, 86 per cent cough and 27 per cent breathlessness. While ten per cent needed oxygen and seven per cent required intensive care unit care.

It also said that the virus appeared to lead to more hospitalisations than other Influenza subtypes.

“Also, 16 per cent had signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent presented with seizures, the ICMR has stated.

Major metropolitan cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, are reporting cases related to this influence strain. The southern Andhra Pradesh state has even started door-to-door checking to detect the bug early.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, chills, fatigue, body and muscle aches, loss of appetite and dry cough. Some patients even suffer from conjunctivitis.

