Campa Cola returns | Reliance announces relaunch of iconic beverage brand

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance on Thursday announced the relaunch of Campa, the iconic beverage brand which was popular among India's 80s kids, for new-age India.

The announcement was made by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) which is Reliance Retail Ventures' (RRVL) fast-moving consumer goods arm and subsidiary.

The announcement of Campa being back on the shelves has left many millennials feeling nostalgic about their childhood days when Campa was all the rage.

This time around, the Campa portfolio will initially offer Campa Orange, Campa Cola and Campa Lemon in the sparkling beverage category.

The brand's new campaign is aimed at offering "The Great Indian Taste" to Indian consumers this summer, in five thirst-quenching pack sizes which are 200 ml, 500 ml, 600 ml, 1000 ml and 2000 ml.

The brand's launch is in line with the strategy of the company to promote Indian brands that not only carry the rich heritage but also boast their deep-rooted connection with Indian consumers, said Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) in a statement on Thursday.

RCPL's roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India will start from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and is in alignment with the overall vision of the company of offering choice and value to Indian consumers by providing high-quality products at affordable prices.

"By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment,” an RCPL spokesperson said,

"While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste," the spokesperson added.

"With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business,” he stated.

In the 70s and 80s, Campa ruled the soft drink market of India till western brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi took over the market and gulped down the once-popular beverage.

The relaunch of Campa has caused a stir on social media platforms, as people have expressed their eagerness to try the new Campa in all its flavours.

