Starbucks recalls 300,000 units of its infamous 'Vanilla Frappuccino'

On January 28, a voluntary recall of 300,000 vanilla Frappuccino drinks was initiated based on a note by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Following that, PepsiCo recalled more than 25,000 chilled coffee drink bottles based on the FDA recommendation.



The recall issued in this case is known as the "Class 2 Recall", which means that if the product is maintained in the market, it can cause temporary or permanent health issues among customers.



The issuance by the FDA is an outcome of the findings of glass pieces in the bottles; the fiasco could have caused serious harm. The bottles were then recalled, keeping in mind that customers had to be protected from any potential damage.

Why is PepsiCo coming into the picture?



It was almost 20 years ago, almost in 1994, when the North American Coffee Partnership (NACP) was formed. The NACP amalgamated the coffee giant brand Starbucks and the beverage mogul PepsiCo. This joint venture allowed Starbucks to provide its coffee expertise while PepsiCo took care of its distribution.

This Joint Venture alone has a 97% market share in RTD coffee.



However, the recent findings by the FDA have pushed back the outflow of their packaged bottles of Starbucks coffee, with further investigations being carried out to look into the problem.

As per reports, the batch containing the expiration dates of March 8th, May 29th, June 4th, and June 10th have been affected. Another report states that the distribution occurred in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

WATCH | Pepsico recalls over 25,000 cases of Starbucks Chilled Coffee

In an official statement by the NACP, PepsiCo mentioned that the Frappuccino products have been removed from the market and are not being sold at retail stores of Starbucks.



In September 2022, a similar case happened when foreign material, involving metal fragments, contaminated their Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverage.



PepsiCo has issued a landline number (1-800-211-8307) for consumers to resolve queries or doubts. The brand further communicates its intention of "Delivering a quality experience" to consumers that remains their "top priority" as they continue to act cautiously.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.