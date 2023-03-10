ugc_banner
Albanese in India LIVE | Australian PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New DelhiUpdated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Photograph:(PTI)

Story highlights

Albanese in India: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in India. On Friday, he said that he wants to cooperate with India and build a relationship in cultural, and economic relations. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi this morning. Albanese thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a very warm welcome in India.

10 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM (IST)
Jaishankar tweeted about the meeting
10 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM (IST)
S Jaishankar meets Albanese

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed key aspects of the India-Australia ties. Jaishankar's meeting with Albanese came ahead of the visiting leader's summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

10 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM (IST)
India and Australia are great friends: Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday that India and Australia are great friends and both sides are making the partnership stronger every day. His statement came ahead of talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

10 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM (IST)
Albanese pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Albanese in India: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Friday. Indian Prime Minister Modi welcomed Albanese at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Australian PM later also inspected a Guard of Honour.

10 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM (IST)
Albanese accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Albanese in India: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. "I thank PM Modi, for a very extraordinarily, generously and warm welcome here. Australia and India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day," said Albanese.