Modi-Albanese talks: Indian PM raises the issue of temple attacks in Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday and raised the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia. The wide-ranging dialogue between the two leaders is aimed at expanding overall ties between the two countries.

In his media statement, Modi said it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have been coming regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and that it is natural that such news worries everyone in India.

"I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him," Modi said in presence of the Australian prime minister.

"Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he said.

Other issues discussed by the two leaders included maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance mutual security with his Australian counterpart.

"We discussed mutual cooperation to develop reliable and strong global supply chains," Modi said.

PM Modi also informed that the two countries are working on a comprehensive economic agreement.

"In the field of defence, we have made remarkable agreements in the last few years, including logistics support for each other's militaries," Modi said.

Last year, India and Australia signed a free trade deal called the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). It was the first such deal to be signed by India with a developed country in a decade. However, a much larger Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) has been stuck for over a decade now. Discussions on the agreement started in 2011 but were suspended in 2016.

Talks on the deal resumed in 2021 but a deal still hasn't been reached.

"We also agreed on an early conclusion of our ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible and I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise that this year," Albanese told reporters.

"This transformational deal will realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India."

The Australian prime minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding his engagements in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

