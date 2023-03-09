Both countries cooperating to make a better world: Albanese on India-Australia ties

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watched the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Gujarat stadium, on Thursday. Comparing the India-Australia match to the ties between the countries, Albanese said that both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world.

"As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our people," he tweeted.

"On the field, Australia and India are competing to be the best in the world. Off the field, we are co-operating to build a better world. Prime Minister @narendramodi and I had the honour of opening the fourth test in Gujarat today. Good luck to all the players (but go Australia!)," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian PM were present for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad to celebrate "75 years of friendship" between the two countries.

PM Modi also shared Albanese's views on the matter, and tweeted, "Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

PM Modi and Albanese took a round of the massive sports stadium on a golf cart before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Spectators cheered Modi and Albanese as the two went around the cricket stadium. Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

The Australian PM arrived in India on Wednesday and took part in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

"Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi`s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us", tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours.

Albanese also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. At a programme in Gujarat, he announced that Australia's Deakin University would be setting up its branch at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He said India and Australia have finalised Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism.

