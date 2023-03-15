UK Chancellor Hunt’s budget to focus on cost-of-living crisis, free childcare expansion

UK government led by Rishi Sunak will unveil a cost-of-living budget on Wednesday. The UK chancellor the exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his tax and spending plan to parliament later this afternoon (local time). Jeremy Hunt in a bid to bring back Britons aged over 50 to the job market has added increased childcare funding and proposals in his budget. The chancellor will offer 30 hours of free childcare for one- and two-year-olds.