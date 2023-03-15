Ola Electric offers free upgrade of front fork in S1, S1 pro scooters amid controversy

India’s leading manufacturer of Electric Vehicles OLA Electric has offered to provide a free upgrade to the new front fork of its S1 scooters, as per a statement by the company.

The company as part of its continuous engineering and design improvement process has recently upgraded the front fork design to "enhance the durability and strength even further."

One of the biggest ride-hailing businesses in the world Ola received criticism in the recent months over reports of front suspension breakages in S1 scooters.

In a Twitter post on 14 March, Ola Electric said that there have been "some concerns amongst the community around the safety of the front fork arm. We assure you that this is unfounded."

To alleviate any concerns Ola Electric said it is "giving an option to our customers to upgrade to the new front fork."

Promising a seamless and hassle free experience, as per the statement the customers will be able to book an appointment at their nearest Ola Experience Centre or Service Centre starting 22 March. Additionally, this upgrade will be "free of cost."

Earlier, Ola, the largest mobility platform in India, came under fire following an incident in which a rider was seriously hurt after falling off the S1 scooter while it was moving at a speed of roughly 35 kmph. The front wheel of the Ola S1 electric scooter is said to have broken off of the suspension.

However, at the time, Ola Electric in a statement said, “Our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high impact road accident."

Reiterating the same in the latest release, Ola Electric said that all components of their scooters including the front fork arm are "thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles."

As part of Mission Electric, Ola S1 community in last 12 months has emerged as the one of the biggest EV community in India with over 200,000 members.

