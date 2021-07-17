Environment activist shot dead outside Nairobi home

After receiving multiple death threats due to her campaign against the development of wetlands in a national park, a prominent environment activist has been shot dead near her home in Kenya.

Joannah Stutchbury, who was 67, was shot at 10 pm local time on Thursday as she returned to her home on the outskirts of Nairobi.

As per her friends, she had stopped her car to clear branches blocking her driveway when she was shot several times.

Neighbours found her body in the car with the engine still running and valuables still in the vehicle. This is how it was suggested that the attack was not a robbery.

Dr Paula Kahumbu, the CEO of WildlifeDirect, a conservation NGO, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "It is really awful. The conservation fraternity is very shaken. It is devastating".

The Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, condemned the killing. He said, For the longest time, Joannah has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment".