'Enough is enough': China lashes out at US during UN meeting

With multiple reports and claims about China releasing the novel coronavirus into the whole world and with almost every country turning into an enemy, China has had enough.

The Chinese envoy Zhang Jun used the Security Council meeting on global governance to express the country's frustration. The conference was attended by severel heads of state through videoconference.

"I must say, enough is enough! You have created enough troubles for the world already," Jun said.

Pointing out the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US, he asked the US why has the country not been able to contain the spread of the virus like China. "The US has nearly seven million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths by now. With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why has the US turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?" he asked.

"If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves," he said hinting towards the US President Donald Trump.

Also read| US elections 2020: Trump applauds self's approach towards COVID; calls Biden's approach 'anti-science'

The envoy taunted the US about it being "major power" — a phrase often used by Donald Trump — and said, "The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power."

The remarks came two days after Donald Trump attacked China during his annual address in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which gained support from the UN, and angered the Asian country.

All the heads of the states were asked to send pre-recorded speeches to the UN, which did not give the Chinese leader Xi Jinping an opportunity to reply to Trump's accusations in the UNGA address. However, China will be, as per reports, taking a slot on Tuesday to be able to reply to Trump's accusations about COVID-19.

Xi Jinping, in his address, focused on climate change and how to tackle it. Trump, on the other hand, demanded actions against China for spreading the "plague" which he terms as "China virus" — that helps him in the upcoming US elections, scheduled for November 03.