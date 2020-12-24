Employee who battled Covid-19 for 115 days gets first-class trip anywhere in the world

Delta Airlines surprised its employee who fought a long and difficult battle against coronavirus by announcing a first-class trip to anywhere in the world.

Janese Cockfield told CNN that she was on her toes all the time when she realised that her sister was in a coma 600 miles (965 kms) away.

"I was just thinking about how do we get Janice back home, and that's it," said Janese.

In an interview conducted on Wednesday, the sisters shared their long fight with the coronavirus after Janice was taken to an emergency room.

Janice said she was in hospital and rehabilitation centres for about 115 days to recover from coronavirus, including a coma for 57 days.

After the interview, Janice, who is Atlanta-based employee for Delta, received a message from her company's CEO Ed Bastian which added to the happiness of the sisters after successfully enduring a fight against Covid-19.

"Please let Janice know while she was in the coma, we (including myself) were following her progress daily and including her in our prayers. She is a miracle and we are so proud of her strength in this fight," the statement by Bastian said.

"Also let her know I can't wait to send her and her sister on a first class trip, on me, anywhere in the world we fly when she's able to travel. Merry Christmas!"

The sisters greatly appreciated the gesture and thanked Delta CEO and other people who stood by them during the period of crisis.

"To be here having this interview with you now, to me it just makes me realize every morning when I wake up, to say 'Thank you God for another day," said Janice.